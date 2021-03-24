Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine

After halting the use of AstraZeneca for eight days, Spain has a backlog of over 900,000 doses, almost equal to the number of shots of the vaccine it has already administered. Because of concerns about its effectiveness in older people, Spain is only using AstraZeneca on key workers who are under 65. Even that reflects a recent easing; it was originally only authorized for people under 55.

Meanwhile, it has administered 5 million shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and 355,000 of Moderna in older people.

Spain and other European countries have the luxury of that choice, but they still need AstraZeneca to meet their goals. And many have been falling woefully behind. The latest figures, for instance, show that less than 14% of people in the European Union have had at least one shot, compared to 45% in Britain and 38% in the United States.

In fact, the EU is moving toward imposing stricter export controls for coronavirus vaccines as it tries to boost the bloc’s flagging campaign.

On Wednesday, authorities in Spain’s northeast Catalonia said 87% of slots offered were snatched up by 14,000 people, and that many of those who turned them down had signed up for other slots in the coming days.