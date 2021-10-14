 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Strongest quake since volcano erupted shakes Spanish island

  • Updated
  • 0

MADRID (AP) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday.

The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain’s National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew fiery rivers of lava that are destroying everything in their path and dumping molten rock into the Atlantic Ocean.

The flow from three rivers of molten rock broadened to 1.7 kilometers (about a mile), the La Palma government said.

Hard, black lava now covers 640 hectares (1,580 acres) on the western side of the island, authorities said, though most of la Palma is unaffected.

The lava has partially or completely destroyed more than 1,500 buildings, though prompt evacuations have so far avoided casualties. More than 6,000 people have had to abandon their homes.

La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on tourism and the cultivation of the Canary plantain.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MOSCOW (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

Police arrest Indian minister's son in killing of farmers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News