 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Study: Dust near Dutch steel plant 'undesirable' for youths
0 Comments
AP

Study: Dust near Dutch steel plant 'undesirable' for youths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The future of steel production at a sprawling plant west of Amsterdam was called into question Thursday after an investigation found elevated levels of lead and other deposits in dust falling in nearby residential areas.

The investigation by the government's Public Health and Environment Institute, known by its acronym RIVM, focused on dust found in towns and villages near the sprawling Tata Steel factory on the North Sea coast near the Dutch capital.

“Exposure to the amounts of lead and PAH in the dust in the IJmond (region) is undesirable for the health of children,” the institute said in a statement referring to polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAH.

The study said that levels of metals including iron and chrome as well as PAH measured outdoors were between 20 and 100 times higher than outside the region, with the highest levels found at the seaside village of Wijk aan Zee.

In a written reaction, Tata Steel said it “takes the RIVM report very seriously. We understand that local residents and especially the residents of Wijk aan Zee are concerned about their health and that of their children as a result of this report and we share this concern.”

Deputy Jeroen Olthof from the North Holland provincial government said measures have to be taken urgently to reduce the emissions.

“The RIVM investigation leaves nothing to be desired in terms of clarity. It does not reassure us," Olthof said in a statement. “Can the steel industry in the IJmond still exist? As far as I’m concerned, only if the adverse effects on health and the living environment are reduced as quickly and as much as possible.”

Residents near the Tata Steel plant have long voiced health concerns linked to dust produced by the production.

Earlier this year, the company said it would accelerate a package of measures aimed at slashing emissions from its site in the village of Ijmuiden.

At the time, Hans van den Berg, Chairman of the Board of Tata Steel Netherlands, said: “We take our neighbors’ concerns very seriously."

For the study published Thursday, researchers from the RIVM measured dust three times in villages around Tata Steel at 29 outdoor locations and 12 indoors. They also carried out measurements outside the region as comparison.

Lawmakers in the Dutch parliament are set to hold a debate next week about the Tata Steel plant. Steel making in the village of Ijmuiden dates back to 1918. The plant was acquired in 2007 by Tata Steel, one of Europe's biggest steel producers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus
World

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

Pope inadvertently quotes Putin to chide West's Afghan war
World

Pope inadvertently quotes Putin to chide West's Afghan war

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Pope Francis has criticized the West's two-decade-long involvement in Afghanistan as an outsider's attempt to impose democracy — although he did it by citing Russian President Vladimir Putin while thinking he was quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

+21
India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID warnings grow
World

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID warnings grow

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities gave the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News