Study: German emissions to grow by largest amount since 1990

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is forecast to slip back below the threshold it had set for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020, amid a post-pandemic recovery and unfavorable conditions for renewable energy, according to a report by an environmental think tank Sunday.

Berlin-based Agora Energiewende examined data from the first half of 2021 to forecast that total emissions in Germany this year will be equivalent to somewhere between 760 million to 812 million tons of CO2.

This would put Germany’s emissions about 35-39% below 1990 levels. The German government had pledged to achieve cuts of 40% by 2020 — a target it claimed to have reached last year, in large part due to the pandemic-related economic downturn.

This year's rebound of about 47 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2021 would be the biggest increase since 1990, Agora Energiewende said. Utility companies said they burned significantly more coal in the first six months of his year than in the same period of 2020, while poor weather conditions hampered the production of wind and solar power.