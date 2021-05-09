Sturgeon: Scotland independence vote matter of when, not if

Ballot boxes are moved before being counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Aberdeen, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021.
First Minister and SNP party leader Nicola Sturgeon celebrates after retaining her seat for Glasgow Southside at the count for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. On winning her seat in Glasgow, Nicola Sturgeon, said early results indicated that her party was on course to win its fourth straight election in Scotland but that the final outcome would not emerge until Saturday evening.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media after Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election, at Hartlepool Marina, in Hartlepool, north east England, Friday, May 7, 2021. Britain's governing Conservative Party made further inroads in the north of England on Friday, winning a by-election in the post-industrial town of Hartlepool for a parliamentary seat that the main opposition Labour Party had held since its creation in 1974.
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon poses for photographers, at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland. Sunday, May 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.’s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after Scotland’s pro-independence party won its fourth straight parliamentary election. Sturgeon said the election results proved a second independence vote for Scotland was “the will of the country." She said any London politician who stood in the way would be “picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.”
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, centre right, speaks to the media, at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland. Sunday, May 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.’s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after Scotland’s pro-independence party won its fourth straight parliamentary election. Sturgeon said the election results proved a second independence vote for Scotland was “the will of the country." She said any London politician who stood in the way would be “picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.”
Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon goes back into Bute House after posing for photographs, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Sunday, May 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.’s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after Scotland’s pro-independence party won its fourth straight parliamentary election. Sturgeon said the election results proved a second independence vote for Scotland was “the will of the country." She said any London politician who stood in the way would be “picking a fight with the democratic wishes of the Scottish people.”
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Scotland's leader told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sunday that a second Scottish independence referendum is “a matter of when, not if," after her party won its fourth straight parliamentary election.
Johnson has invited the leaders of the U.K.’s devolved nations for crisis talks on the union after the regional election results rolled in, saying the U.K. was “best served when we work together” and that the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should cooperate on plans to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
But Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, told Johnson in a call that while her immediate focus was on steering Scotland to recovery, a new referendum on Scotland's breakup from the rest of the U.K. is inevitable.
Sturgeon reiterated “her intention to ensure that the people of Scotland can choose our own future when the crisis is over, and made clear that the question of a referendum is now a matter of when — not if,” her office said.
Earlier, she said she wouldn't rule out legislation paving the way for a vote at the start of next year.
Final results of Thursday’s local elections showed that the SNP won 64 of the 129 seats in the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament. Although it fell one seat short of securing an overall majority, the parliament still had a pro-independence majority with the help of eight members of the Scottish Greens.