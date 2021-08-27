 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swiss approve extraditing key figure in German tax scam case
0 Comments
AP

Swiss approve extraditing key figure in German tax scam case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government has approved the extradition of a key figure sought by Germany in a massive tax evasion case.

The Federal Office of Justice said Friday that it had given the green light on Aug. 20 for the extradition of German lawyer Hanno Berger.

The lawyer, who was arrested in Switzerland last month, has been indicted in Germany on suspicion of tax evasion in connection with the so-called cum-ex scheme.

Berger is accused of helping investment bankers who swapped shares to collect multiple reimbursement for taxes they had only paid once.

The extradition decision can be appealed to Switzerland's Federal Criminal Tribunal within 30 days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. urges Mexico to clear migrant camps from border cities, citing security concerns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children
World

US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

  • Updated

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — For more than seven decades, Martin Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young American soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944.

+15
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
World

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

  • Updated

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

+28
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover
World

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

  • Updated

HANGEDIGI, Turkey (AP) — From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 540-kilometer (335-mile) border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News