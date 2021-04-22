 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swiss authority to probe Credit Suisse over trading losses
0 comments
AP

Swiss authority to probe Credit Suisse over trading losses

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s financial markets authority said Thursday it is looking into possible penalties against Credit Suisse after the top-drawer bank announced “significant losses” linked to a U.S.-based hedge fund.

The authority, FINMA, said it will require “various risk-reducing measures” and investigate “possible shortcomings in risk management” at Credit Suisse. The authority said it is appointing an outside agent to look into the issue.

Two weeks ago, the bank announced it was taking a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) charge linked to a default on margin calls by U.S.-based Archegos Capital.

FINMA's announcement came shortly after Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 252 million francs in the first quarter, largely due to the one-time charge.

CEO Thomas Gottstein said: “The loss we report in this quarter, because of this matter, in unacceptable.”

The bank said the charge off set “positive performance across wealth management and investment banking.”

FINMA also confirmed it opened in March proceedings against the bank in connection with its so-called “supply chain finance funds,” a financial instrument that is reserved for select clients.

The bank announced a suspension in redemptions and subscriptions in the fund on March 1 over insolvency issues linked to partner Greensill Capital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dashcam video shows pileup in Washington County

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

+28
AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic
World

AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

+10
Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12
World

Threats of expulsion as UEFA confronts Super League rebel 12

  • Updated

MONTREUX, Switzerland (AP) — The deceptions, distrust and divisions in European soccer erupted in public on Monday between teams and even within the clubs breaking away to form a Super League that could leave them and their players outcasts in the global game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News