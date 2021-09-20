Tensions soar at Kosovo-Serbia border over license plates

“They think that our patience is endless,” he told reporters in Belgrade. “We will know how to protect our country, there is no doubt about it.”

Vucic indicated that the Serbian response would be “economic and political” and not by force.

Serbian police have for years been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia, and the latest move by Kosovo authorities appears to be a tit-for-tat action.

Kosovo officials said as of Monday, the license plates issued in Serbia will be replaced with temporary ones and that the additional police were deployed to implement the “reciprocity” action.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Serbia was the first to impose temporary license plates. He added that Kosovo’s move doesn't limit freedom of movement and isn't directed against Serbs.

“We didn’t ask for the temporary license plates, but they were imposed by the other party,” he said. “As long as our citizens must pay for the plates when they enter Serbia, they will be used on entry into Kosovo as well.”

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano urged both Kosovo and Serbia to “immediately, without any delay” exercise restraint and refrain from unilateral actions.