The Latest: ACLU sues SC over ban on school mask mandates

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 517 million shots of vaccine have been administered in the 30 nations of the European Union and European Economic Area. That's 65% of the adult population of the region fully vaccinated.

The EMA has said it is considering whether to authorize booster shots. Some countries, including France and Germany, have started or will soon start offering third doses to some vulnerable groups.

———

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations following U.S. government approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

The top infectious disease expert in the U.S. says the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday should encourage people who cited lack of approval as a reason for not getting vaccinated. The FDA previously had cleared the Pfizer shots for use on an emergency basis.

Fauci told NBC’s “Today Show” that FDA approval will mean more “enthusiasm” for vaccine mandates by workplaces, colleges and universities, and the military. He says it will help boost U.S. vaccination rates.