The Latest: Arizona reports more deaths, fewer virus cases

———

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement issued Friday says Newsom, his wife and two other children have since tested negative for the virus.

All four of the governor’s children are under 12, the age when children can be vaccinated.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, spokesperson in the governor’s office.

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him, partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.

———

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting.

Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.