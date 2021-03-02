The Latest: Austria, Denmark to work with Israel on vaccines

The country’s vaccination program has progressed more slowly than first projected. As of Monday, nearly 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered, including to some 1.4 million people who have received a second dose. That amounts to some 69% of the vaccines delivered so far.

Vaccinations in Italy had gotten off to a rapid start after the first doses arrived in late December. But delays in manufacturers meeting delivery timetables dragged down the country’s progress.

Besides health care workers, many of the vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents, people 80 years or older and essential workers. Last week saw sharp increases in daily caseloads, especially in northern Italy. The country’s nearly 98,000 dead is Europe’s second-highest known toll, after Britain.

GENEVA — The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization said it was “premature” to think that the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but the roll-out of vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death.

Dr. Michael Ryan said at a press briefing Monday that the world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible.