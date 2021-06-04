The Latest: California draws winners of $50K vaccine prizes

Norway followed Denmark, and many countries in Europe and elsewhere followed suit. They later resumed using the shot after the European Medicines Agency said that it was safe but with some restricting it to certain age groups, mostly those above age 50 or 60.

BERLIN — A high-rise building housing students in the German city of Dresden has been put under quarantine after a resident who had returned from India died.

The city says mandatory coronavirus tests will be carried out on all residents Friday and they will remain under quarantine until Tuesday, by when test results and sequencing should be complete. It didn’t specify how many people are affected.

A statement said the young man who died after contracting COVID-19 had no known previous conditions and his condition deteriorated rapidly, leading authorities to suspect that he was infected with the delta variant, first discovered in India. It has yet to make a major impact in Germany, where the alpha variant first identified in Britain is dominant.

