The Latest: Costa Rica tightens restrictions as virus surges

BUCHAREST — The Romanian capital has launched its first drive-thru vaccination center as authorities look to speed up the country’s inoculation campaign.

Dozens of cars lined up at the center in Bucharest's Constitution Square as people without appointments looked to receive a shot.

Medical student Gabriela Mihalache decided to go to the drive-thru after failing to get a vaccine elsewhere, saying, “It took less time here.”

Next week some 3,000 family doctors are set to join the vaccination campaign by inoculating people at their practices.

Since authorities introduced tighter virus-control measures last month, infections have fallen from around 6,000 a day to 2,000.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa’s top public health official says Congo wants to give back some 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses so they can be distributed to other nations.

Africa Centers for Disease Control director John Nkengasong says there is “a lot of vaccine hesitancy” in the country, and there is a five-week timeline to get doses administered elsewhere.