The Latest: Dr. Fauci: Not turning corner yet on coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining coronavirus business restrictions in two weeks.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates, along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated, justify the steps starting April 6.

Holcomb says he hoped the state was seeing the “tail end of this pandemic” that has killed nearly 13,000 people in the state.

Holcomb says local officials would still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions in response to cases in their communities and face mask use would still be required in K-12 schools for the rest of this school year. He urged residents to continue wearing masks in public and bars and restaurants continue to space out their tables.

Holcomb has faced public pressure and from conservative state lawmakers to ease restrictions, especially after Republican governors in Texas and other states have done so recently. But some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions.

