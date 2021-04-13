The Latest: Dr. Fauci reminds of tiny risk for J&J vaccine

LONDON -- Britain has begun offering coronavirus vaccinations to anyone over 45 after hitting its target of giving at least one dose to everyone over 50 by the middle of April.

The government says all residents over 50, health care workers and people with serious medical conditions had been offered a shot, and about 95% have received one.

As a result, the government launched the second phase of its inoculation campaign on Tuesday by expanding eligibility to people 45 to 49.

Despite the good news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the U.K. would inevitably see “more hospitalization and deaths” as it emerges from lockdown.

———

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the benefits of taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are greater than the risks.

Sánchez was asked about U.S. move to pause the J&J vaccine during his presentation of Spain’s plans for the EU recovery funds.

The prime minister says he would have to inform himself of the situation, but “we have to all be aware that all the vaccines being administered to the Spanish population, and the European, as well as American populations, are safe.”