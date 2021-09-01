The Latest: Egypt virus cases rise amid variant, fewer rules

The Health Ministry reported a single-day record of nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the country grapples with a fourth wave of infections. Over 700 people are in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, straining the country’s healthcare system.

Israel has seen new infections skyrocket in recent weeks despite a world-leading vaccination drive that saw nearly 60% of its population receiving at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Last month the country started giving booster doses to its population of 9.3 million.

NEW DELHI — More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities gave the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.

Schools and colleges in at least six more states are reopening in a gradual manner with health measures in place throughout September. In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be capped at 50% with staggered seating and sanitized desks.