The Latest: Fans banned at Tokyo Olympics to contain virus

Shapps also confirmed that children under 18 years old won’t need to quarantine after travelling. The changes don’t apply to non-U.K. residents. On July 19, the government will scrap guidance against people traveling to countries on the “amber list,” such as the U.S. and Spain.

Currently, people are advised not to fly to those countries unless it is for business or other exceptional circumstances and need to isolate for 10 days after their trips. Shapps says there’s no change to the hotel quarantine requirement for those arriving from “red list” countries such as India and South Africa, even when they are fully vaccinated.

———

LUXEMBOURG — Luxembourg’s prime minister has left the hospital after four days of tests and treatment for a persistent case of COVID-19 that forced him to delegate some of his work.

The Luxembourg government says “because of the improvement of his health,” Prime Minister Xavier Bettel will reclaim his full functions as prime minister on Friday. Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna had taken over some of the 48-year-old prime minister’s duties earlier in the week.