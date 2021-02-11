The Latest: Fauci: Virus shot categories to open up by April

The Robert Koch Institute said there were 10,237 new cases and 666 deaths in the past day, taking the total to 2.31 million, including 63,635 deaths.

———

BRUSSELS — With the coronavirus still widely circulating across Belgium, health authorities were relieved to announce Thursday that the country is being spared a bad flu season.

Even better, they said there is no flu outbreak this winter as fears of a “twindemic” that would have combined an annual flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic have not been realized.

“Despite the quantity of samples analyzed, the number of positive tests for influenza is much lower than during the previous winters,” the Sciensano public health institute said.

Usually in Belgium, the number of visits to general practitioners and the number of positive flu tests rises simultaneously from December to a peak between mid-January and mid-March.

According to Sciensano, the low number of flu cases has also been seen in across the globe, likely due to measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, social distancing and more hand washing.

———