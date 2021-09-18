The Latest: Florida's daily virus cases drop from last month

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him, partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.

———

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on a vaccine honor system for world leaders before they speak at next week’s meeting.

Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation. Assembly President Abdulla Shahid says they’ll simply attest to being vaccinated by swiping their ID badges.

The U.N. has been wrestling with how to implement a New York City vaccination requirement for convention centers. Russia has criticized the policy, and the first scheduled speaker, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, says he doesn’t plan to get vaccinated anytime soon. He contracted the coronavirus in July 2020.

Shahid told members earlier this week he supported the New York City policy but didn’t give details on how it would work. Shahid, a 59-year-old Maldivian, was elected president of the U.N. General Assembly in June.