The Latest: Ga. Democratic Senate candidate's wife has virus

United World College is a global school system that teaches an International Baccalaureate curriculum at 18 schools on five continents, with only three in the Western Hemisphere.

Most of the students who attend the northern New Mexico school still are shut out from entering the U.S. because of travel bans and their inability to obtain F-1 visas due to the closure of consulates worldwide.

School officials say about three quarters of the 220 teenage students are from foreign lands.

Students can participate in online courses, but officials many don’t always have access to the internet.

———

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus is dropping to the lowest levels.

The Democratic governor says there were at least 646 people hospitalized in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 750 new confirmed cases. The number of reported deaths in the state rose on Friday by one, to 10. New York has a total of more than 32,000 confirmed deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.