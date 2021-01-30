The Latest: Germany expects 5M vaccine doses in next 3 weeks

State officials say there are 408,000 people in this group, and the goal is to vaccinate 55% of them by March 5.

Adults 65 to 69 can schedule appointments through providers, and educators will get vaccines through their employers.

———

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is banning foreigners from entering the country for non-essential reasons in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry says the ban, which becomes effective on Saturday, applies for all countries.

The exceptions to the ban includes those who work or study in the country. Trips to the country to visit relatives and nursing homes, receive medical care and attend weddings and funerals also are allowed.

The ban is part of a series of new restrictive measures that are tightening the country’s lockdown. They have been approved with a goal to further limit people’s contacts and movement.

Earlier in January, the day-to-day increase in coronavirus cases in the country was gradually declining since hitting a record high of nearly of nearly 18,000 on Jan 6. But the numbers didn’t drop enough and started to rise again this week.