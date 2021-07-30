The Latest: Germany to require proof of status to enter

The Indian Ocean island of Reunion is imposing new confinement measures. Infections are also spreading fast in Guadeloupe.

The rising cases are blamed in part on travel between the islands and the French mainland and summer festivities, plus a vaccination rate much lower than the mainland.

———

LONDON — Britain’s statistics office says the rate of coronavirus infections has increased in most of the country, though the rise may be starting to level off in England.

The Office for National Statistics estimates that 1 in 65 people in England had the virus in the week to July 24, up from 1 in 75 the week before. Infection rates also rose in Wales and Northern Ireland but declined in Scotland.

The numbers reflect the first few days after remaining social restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, were lifted in England on July 19. Infection rates were highest among high school students and young adults, who are less likely to be vaccinated.

The data is based on a randomized sample of people across the country. Separate figures that record confirmed positive tests each day suggest infections have recently been falling.