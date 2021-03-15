The Latest: Half of Italy’s regions under strict lockdown

Services will be suspended through Wednesday to allow for disinfection, cleaning and contact tracing, the consulate said.

———

MANILA, Philippines — The president’s spokesman, who also has been the country’s leading voice on dealing with the pandemic, has tested positive for the coronavirus amid alarm over an infection spike that has forced key cities to reimpose curfews and lockdowns.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque held a regular televised news conference Monday where he disclosed that he has been infected but showed no symptoms. He was last with President Rodrigo Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he tested negative on the eve of the trip and did not endanger the 75-year-old leader.

Roque’s infection is noteworthy because he has been leading a high-profile campaign for the public to do everything to beat back the virus. Exactly a year after the Philippines imposed a lockdown, “COVID-19 caught up with me ... I’m very much shocked and surprised that I suddenly tested positive,” said Roque, who defended the government anew from accusations that its handling of the pandemic was a dismal failure.