The Latest: Houston health care system near “breaking point"

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents that their state’s place at the epicenter of the latest coronavirus surge isn’t lessening.

He noted that Louisiana’s COVID-19 case growth and hospitalizations continue to worsen, and he said the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive continues to go up, reaching more than 15% Friday.

“We have no reason to believe in our data that we’ve reached the peak or that we’re coming down,” the Democratic governor said.

He urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus illness and to follow the state’s mask mandate, saying that’s the only way to lessen the surge.

“I know we’re going to get through this,” Edwards said. But he added: “How many people die between now and then is largely going to be up to us.”

Still, the governor offered some signs of hopefulness in the continued increases in people newly seeking the vaccine. Edwards’ chief public health officer, Dr. Joe Kanter, said vaccinations have increased more than 500% over the last month.