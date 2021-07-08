The Latest: India to spend $3.1B for health care centers

The allies of Taiwan have stepped in, enabling the island to start distributing the shots quickly. About 11% of the population have received at least one shot.

———

LONDON — Britain’s transportation secretary says starting in mid-July, fully vaccinated U.K. residents returning to England from most countries will no longer have to quarantine after their journey.

Grant Shapps told lawmakers the change begins July 19. Travelers still must take a coronavirus test three days before returning to the U.K., and within two days after their arrival.

Shapps also confirmed that children under 18 years old won’t need to quarantine after travelling. The changes don’t apply to non-U.K. residents. On July 19, the government will scrap guidance against people traveling to countries on the “amber list,” such as the U.S. and Spain.

Currently, people are advised not to fly to those countries unless it is for business or other exceptional circumstances and need to isolate for 10 days after their trips. Shapps says there’s no change to the hotel quarantine requirement for those arriving from “red list” countries such as India and South Africa, even when they are fully vaccinated.

———