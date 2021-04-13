The Latest: Jailed restauranteur seeks refund of $15K fines

All six cases were in women between ages 18 to 48, including one who died. The unusual clots occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

South Africa has given more than 289,000 shots of the J&J vaccine to the country’s health workers without any reports of blood clots, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize says.

He says South Africa is halting the use of the J&J doses “out of an abundance of caution.” He expects the questions regarding the J&J vaccine should “be cleared within a matter of days.”

Recently, the blood clot reports prompted several European Union countries in the 27-nation bloc to limit the AstraZeneca vaccine to older age groups.

———

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has received a report of an adverse event involving blood clots after someone in Canada received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This is the first such reported case in Canada. The federal agency says the person is recovering at home. The vaccine was the one produced at the Serum Institute of India.