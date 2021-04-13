The Latest: Johnson & Johnson delays shot rollout in Europe

Zients says in a statement the Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5% of the recorded shots in arms in the United States so far.

“Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines,” Zients says.

He adds that’s more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day and meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office.

LONDON -- Britain has begun offering coronavirus vaccinations to anyone over 45 after hitting its target of giving at least one dose to everyone over 50 by the middle of April.

The government says all residents over 50, health care workers and people with serious medical conditions had been offered a shot, and about 95% have received one.

As a result, the government launched the second phase of its inoculation campaign on Tuesday by expanding eligibility to people 45 to 49.

Despite the good news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the U.K. would inevitably see “more hospitalization and deaths” as it emerges from lockdown.