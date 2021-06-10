The Latest: Macron says US vaccine sharing plan 'great news'

He also said he plans to gain support for his determination to host the Summer Olympics starting on July 23 despite the pandemic.

“I would like to explain our determination to thoroughly implement the anti-infection measures to achieve safe and secure Games and gain understanding from the leaders,” Suga sad.

His departure was delayed for about 90 minutes due to a mechanical trouble on the government plane he was to fly.

PLYMOUTH, England — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday against a backdrop of differences both political and personal.

Biden hopes to use his first overseas trip as president to reassure European allies that the United States had shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions may simmer beneath the surface of Biden’s meeting with Johnson.

The president staunchly opposed the Brexit movement, the British exodus from the European Union that Johnson championed, and has expressed great concern with the future of Northern Ireland. And Biden once called the British leader a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.