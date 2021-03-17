The Latest: Nevada to open vaccination to everyone over 16

The CDC acted as the Biden administration announced $10 billion in funding for states to expand COVID-19 testing in schools, as part of its push to get more schools open five days a week before the end of the school year.

Testing has been a chronic problem in the U.S. dating to the earliest days of the pandemic. Ideally, testing can be used to identify outbreaks early and contain them before entire communities are affected. But the latest figures show the volume of testing in the U.S. has been going down.

————

LONDON — Public health officials in England say the number of people getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be “significantly constrained” from April because of a reduction in the vaccine supply to the country.

A letter to regional health leaders said they should expect a “significant reduction in weekly supply available from manufacturers” beginning from the week of March 29. The reduction will continue for four weeks, it said.

When asked about the issue, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that supply was “always lumpy.” He added that the supply from the European Union is “fulfilling contractual responsibilities and we fully expect those contracts to be delivered on.”