The Latest: Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills

The vaccination certificates will be issued by paper, but the government is considering issuance in digital format as well, Kato said.

Business communities in Japan have been calling for issuance of vaccine passports to help smooth their business trips when economic activities eventually resume. But the certificates also raise concerns about privacy, security and fairness. Critics say the passports will only benefit people and countries with more access to vaccines.

Japan has lagged many advanced nations in vaccination rollouts. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics despite the pandemic, is pushing to accelerate the process. About 6% of Japanese have been fully vaccinated.

———

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal’s health minister says the country has significantly reduced coronavirus infections after its worst outbreak but is in desperate need of vaccines.

Health Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang said in an interview with The Associated Press that “The main issue for us is vaccines, and unless we get vaccines we cannot say everyone is safe.”

Only about 8.5% of the population has received one shot and about 2.5% have been fully immunized.