The Latest: Oklahoma sees highest rise in hospitalizations

Ministers also said that school would resume in September with all students present in classrooms, after a year and a half of at least part-time distance learning. All students over age six will have to wear masks and maintain a distance of one-meter (three feet) between students.

Italy is not making the vaccine mandatory for students or school personnel. But the education minister, Patrizio Bianchi, said any teacher who is not vaccinated and misses more than five days of school will no longer be paid and students who have been vaccinated will have their quarantine reduced from ten days to seven days in case of exposure to someone who is positive.

MIAMI — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were more than 20,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, raising the 7-day average to an all-time high of 18,120.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus rose from 12,041 to 12,516 from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 2,500 of those patients with COVID-19 required intensive care, using about 40% of the ICU beds in the state, compared to less than 20% they were using two weeks ago.

