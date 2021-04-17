The Latest: Pakistan lowers age for vaccinations

Zimbabwe has recorded 37,534 cases of COVID-19, including 1,551 deaths by Apr. 17, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

———

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A high school in New Mexico has returned to remote learning as the school district investigates an off-campus “secret prom.”

Officials said Friday that the event in Las Cruces violated state mandates intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A school district statement said a complaint submitted to the governor’s office alleged that hundreds of Mayfield High School students may have attended the unsanctioned prom held April 10. A district spokeswoman said students who attended could face repercussions ranging from academic suspensions to being barred from attending school events such as graduation.

The district said Mayfield would be on remote learning through April 26.

———

RICHMOND, Va. — The first cases of the so-called Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in two samples from residents of Virginia, state health officials said Friday.