The Latest: Quebec imposes earlier curfew for Montreal

Experts are concerned the confusing messages about the vaccine could dampen enthusiasm when Europe and many other parts of the world are facing surging cases.

Dr. Sabine Straus, chair of the EU regulator’s Safety Committee, said the best data was from Germany, where there was one report of the clots for every 100,000 doses given. That’s less than the clot risk that healthy women face from birth control pills, noted another expert, Dr. Peter Arlett.

The EU agency says most of the cases reported were in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination, though it was unable to identify specific risk factors based on current information.

———

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia reported a surge of 3,217 coronavirus cases on Thursday, nearly double the previous day.

There have also been 36 confirmed deaths on Thursday and Wednesday.

Health authorities announced “massive” vaccination in the capital Zagreb on Wednesday, but of 1,500 people invited for the AstraZeneca shot, only about half showed up.

Croatian officials on Thursday tried to alleviate concerns, saying the vaccine is safe and they’ll continue to administer it without age restrictions.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic says the European Medicines Agency “was clear, benefits of the vaccine are higher than the risks of aftereffects.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.