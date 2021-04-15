The Latest: Serbia to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

He said the National Infection Control Committee will meet later Thursday to discuss new measures. Up to 6,000 hospital beds will be added in Bangkok.

Mass travel for the Thai new year holiday this week is fueling the surge, said Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department. More worrying is that infections include a more contagious variant of the virus first found in the U.K.

The outbreak as added pressure on the government to speed up its slow vaccination drive, which has seen less than 1% of its population inoculated.

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging all schools in the state to reopen, saying there are no health barriers to getting children back into classrooms and ending distance learning.

Speaking Wednesday, he said: “Money is not an object now. It’s an excuse.”

His wishes remain an expectation rather than a mandate because California’s decentralized education system lets the 1,200 school districts govern themselves.

Some of the largest school districts are reopening, including Los Angeles and San Diego.