The Latest: US clears 100M shots, Biden next aims for 200M

The trends led the Belgian government to move up a meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which on Friday is expected to reconsider its decision to relax public health restrictions starting next month.

A total of 22,624 people have died of coronavirus-related causes in Belgium, a country of 11.5 million residents. The number of virus-related deaths reported daily dropped by more than 10% in the past week, which officials attributed to an intensive vaccination campaign in nursing homes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus cases Friday at more than 7,100.

Officials shut down movie houses, video game arcades and cockfighting arenas anew amid an alarming surge in infections.

The cases reported by the Department of Health Friday brings the total number of infections to more than 648,000 and 12,900 confirmed deaths. The totals are the second highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.