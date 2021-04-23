The Latest: WH: US will help India with surging virus cases

The research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal but is based on data from nose and throat swabs taken from more than 370,000 participants in England and Wales between December and April.

The scientists say three weeks after people had been given a single dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, the rates of all COVID-19 infections fell by 65%. The reduction was bigger after a second dose and the vaccines appeared to protect people against the variant that was first identified in the U.K.

Dr. Koen Pouwels, a senior researcher at Oxford University, noted there was some evidence of vaccinated people catching COVID-19 and some limited spread of the disease from people who had been immunized.

———

BANGKOK — Thailand’s health authorities say they have confirmed 2,070 new coronavirus cases, a daily record that brings the country’s total to 50,183.

The rising numbers are severely straining the supply of hospital beds and ICU capacity.

The record number of new infections came a day after a daily high of seven deaths was announced. Four more deaths were announced Friday, bringing Thailand’s total to 121.