The Latest: WHO: Weekly virus cases at nearly 3M globally

Officials blamed the surge on the spread of the delta variant and sought to boost vaccine uptake, which has remained lower than in many Western countries. As of Tuesday, 28.6 million Russians -- or just 19.5% of the 146 million population -- have received at least one shot of a vaccine.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and a total of 145,278 confirmed deaths in the pandemic. However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat, which tallies coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively, reveal much higher numbers.

———

BRUSSELS — Coronavirus infections, driven by the delta variant among the young, have almost doubled over the past week in Belgium, raising concerns that the summer could see a return of more restrictions.

Virologist Steven Van Gucht said infections had tripled over the past three weeks and increased by 83% over the past seven days. The delta variant is now responsible for almost two thirds of infections. More than half the cases are among the under-24 age group.