Thousands rally in Serbia to protect the environment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Protesters in Serbia rallied Saturday demanding that the government protect the environment in a Balkan nation that has seen record levels of air pollution and scores of other ecological problems following decades of neglect.

Several thousand people gathered outside the Serbian parliament building in the capital of Belgrade for an “ecological uprising” against what organizers say is a widespread environmental devastation in the nation aspiring to join the European Union. Some wore face masks to ward off coronavirus but not all.

Serbia has faced mounting problems that include poor garbage management and high air pollution caused by the use of poor-quality coal and other pollutants. Rivers have been polluted by toxic industrial waste and many cities, including Belgrade, lack good sewage and waste water systems.

“We came to say ‘No!’ to those who jeopardize our rivers and our nature every day,” said Aleksandar Jovanovic, who belongs to a movement opposed to building small hydropower plants on Serbia's rivers.

Protesters carried banners reading “Cut corruption and crime, not forests!” or “Water is life” and “Plant a tree!" — referring to shrinking green areas in the cities, particularly in Belgrade, where huge concrete residential areas have sprung up in recent years.