Top UAE security chief visits Turkey after years of tension

The meeting with the Emirati official is also part of a wider effort by an increasingly isolated Turkey to mend frayed ties with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

A brief statement from Erdogan’s office after the meeting said he and Sheikh Tahnoun two discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Erdogan said in a late night interview with Turkey’s Kanal 7 TV that they discussed possible investments from the UAE in Turkey.

“They have serious investment targets, investment plans,” the president said. “I believe that in a short period of time, the UAE will enter our country with serious investments.”

The UAE’s state-run news agency released a brief report on the meeting, saying the two sides discussed investment opportunities in the fields of transportation, health and energy.

Asked whether the visit marked the start of a thaw, Erdogan said: “It is natural for there to be ups and downs in relations...We have reached a certain stage (thanks to) our intelligence service especially, which has been holding some meetings for some months.”

He said there was a possibility he would meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the future. The crown prince is seen as the de-facto leader and the force behind the UAE's foreign policy posture.