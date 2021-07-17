Travelers fume at UK move to keep restrictions on France

The AstraZeneca shot has been used for a majority of British vaccinations.

Before the pandemic, more than 17 million U.K. residents visited France every year. Gemma Antrobus from the Association of Independent Tour Operators said Friday’s announcement had taken the travel industry by surprise.

“Nobody expected this to come,” she told the BBC. “So really the travel industry are in as much shock as the consumers are right now and really we would just have to pick up the pieces and deal with it and help our clients through this pretty terrible situation.”

Britain currently has higher rates of COVID-19 than France, with more than 51,000 new infections confirmed on Friday, the biggest number for six months. Hospitalizations and deaths are also rising, but remain far lower than at previous infection peaks.

Georgina Thomas, a British nurse visiting her parents in western France, said she was “frustrated with the inconsistent approach the government are taking. It doesn’t all appear logical.”

“If a quarantine is necessary then so be it, but I’m confident that my risk will be higher when I return to the U.K.," she said.