Turkey's foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides.

The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He and Dendias will also have an informal dinner later Sunday.

Cavusoglu arrived by official plane at the Greek city of Alexandroupolis on Sunday and proceeded to the city of Komotini, where a large part of the Muslim minority resides.

“In #Greece to meet members of Turkish Minority in #WesternThrace and discuss our bilateral relations,” Cavusoglu tweeted.

His mention of a “Turkish minority” is diplomatically sensitive, because Greece recognizes the minority as a religious one, while Turkey refers to it as an ethnic Turkish minority. Greece has tried to promote the ethnic diversity of the minority, highlighting its Roma and Pomak components, in an effort to contain Turkish influence and possible secessionist sentiment.