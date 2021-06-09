UK court rules government acted unlawfully in contract award

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court ruled Wednesday that the U.K. government acted unlawfully in awarding a contract to a company run by friends of the former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In her ruling, Judge Finola O'Farrell found that a June 2020 decision by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove to pay more than 500,000 pounds ($700,000) to market research firm Public First "gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful.”

The case was brought by the Good Law Project, a legal campaigning group which argued that Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s then-chief adviser, wanted focus group and communications support services work to be given during the coronavirus pandemic to a company with executives who were his friends.

Critics have accused the Conservative government of taking shortcuts in awarding contracts during the early months of the pandemic to the benefit of close friends, supporters and associates.

“This is not government for the public good. It is government for the good of friends of the Conservative Party,” Good Law Project director Jo Maugham said. “We just don’t understand how the prime minister can run a Cabinet that acts without proper regard for the law or value for public money.”