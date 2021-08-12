UK economy grows again but still below pre-pandemic level

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, said the “pace of repair” has been “extraordinarily fast,” and noted that it took five years for the British economy to recover the output lost in the financial crisis in 2008-9.

“The damage caused by the pandemic has been far worse and the recovery far quicker,” he said. "Massive government support has helped preserve capacity and speed up the rebound. This experience will strengthen the hands of those who believe that government — and public spending — should take a far more active role in countering conventional recessions.”

Overall, growth is expected to slow toward more normal rates in the months to come, partly reflecting lower government spending as many pandemic programs, such as a salary support scheme, end.

One uncertainty is how the economy will adjust to the end of the furlough scheme, which was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. Under the program, the government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.