UK foreign secretary: Democracy in retreat around the world

LONDON (AP) — Democracy is “in retreat” globally and facing the greatest threat since the end of the Cold War, Britain’s Foreign Secretary said Wednesday in a keynote speech describing his country’s aspirations to be a leading world power post-Brexit.

Dominic Raab’s speech to the Aspen Security Forum in the U.S. sought to underline how Britain could be a “force for good” through its economic, military, diplomatic and cultural clout. The U.K. wants to be a “beacon of hope” in a world in which the combined GDP of autocratic regimes is expected to exceed that of democratic countries in the coming decade, Raab said.

But Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are beset with criticism for stating that Britain wants to keep pursuing trade links with China and other countries with poor human rights records.

On Tuesday, lawmakers criticized Johnson for being inconsistent and naïve after he said he wanted to work with Beijing to boost trade and address climate change — even as he acknowledged the threats China posed.

Raab was also under fire after the HuffPost website obtained a leaked recording of him telling staff at Britain’s Foreign Office that the U.K. intended to “trade liberally around the world,” including with countries that don’t meet international human rights standards.