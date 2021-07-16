UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000

The scientists warned that the combination of high infection prevalence and high levels of vaccination “create the conditions in which an immune escape variant is most likely to emerge.”

One of the co-signatories to Friday's statement, Dr. William A. Haseltine of the New York-based think tank Access Health International, went further, describing the strategy as “murderous” and "unconscionable.”

Families representing many of those who have died from COVID-19 in the U.K. also joined in the criticism of the Conservative government's plan.

“The overwhelming scientific consensus is that lifting restrictions on Monday will be disastrous, and bereaved families know firsthand how tragic the consequences of unlocking too early can be,” said Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. “There is a real fear that once again the government’s thinking is being driven by what’s popular rather than the interests of the country.”

Other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are taking more cautious steps out of lockdown.

So far, the number of people in hospitals with virus-related illnesses and subsequently dying remains relatively low, certainly when compared with the peak of the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.