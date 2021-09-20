UK gov't says lights will stay on despite energy price surge

Kwarteng stressed that Britain’s diverse gas supply means it has more than enough to meet the nation's energy needs, unlike some European countries that rely on a single source. The U.K. gets half its gas supplies from domestic production, 30% from Norway, and the rest from European pipelines and liquefied natural gas delivered by ship.

Still, supporting the energy industry through the current troubles may ultimately cost taxpayers billions of pounds.

One option proposed by some large energy firms is to move the customers of failed suppliers into a temporary government-owned company that could be sold at a later date, British media reported. This proposal would be similar to the so-called bad banks that were used to house the high-risk assets of some lenders during the global financial crisis.

Another option is for the government to provide loan guarantees to large energy suppliers to absorb the customers of failed companies. The costs of such a program would ultimately be recovered through higher energy bills.