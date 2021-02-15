UK opens quarantine hotels, pushes on with vaccine drive

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels received their first guests on Monday as the government tries to prevent new variants of the coronavirus from derailing its fast-moving vaccination drive.

Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning were escorted by security guards to buses that took them to nearby hotels.

Britain has given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of the population, but health officials are concerned that vaccines may not work as well on some new strains of the virus, including one first identified in South Africa.

Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. In Scotland the rule applies to arrivals from any country. International travel has already been sharply curbed by the pandemic, and Britons are currently barred from going on overseas vacations.

Critics say the quarantine hotels are being set up too late, with the South African variant already circulating in the U.K.