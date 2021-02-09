UK says post-Brexit relations with EU bumpy amid border woes

Northern Ireland authorities halted veterinary checks and withdrew border staff from ports for several days this month after threatening graffiti appeared referring to port workers as targets.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored earlier this month when the EU briefly threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, a destabilizing scenario the Brexit trade deal was crafted to avoid.

Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who lead a U.K.-EU joint committee on Northern Ireland, are due to meet in London on Thursday in a bid to resolve the problems.

The U.K. government is urging the EU to take a more light-touch approach to border checks, which have already led to shortages and delays in getting some goods to Northern Ireland. Britain wants to see short-term grace periods that have delayed imposition of full red tape on supermarket supplies, parcels and medicines extended until at least 2023.

The EU says some economic friction is the inevitable outcome of Britain’s decision to leave the bloc’s single market and customs union.