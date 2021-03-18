UK: Shortfall in vaccine deliveries will delay jabs

The institute said Thursday that 5 million doses have been delivered “and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunization program in India.”

Britain is using vaccines developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca. More than 25 million people across the U.K., or almost 38% of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine so far.

Robert Jenrick, the minister for housing, communities and local government, said the government has always expected fluctuations in vaccine supplies because of the difficulties in ramping up production. No single company is responsible for the current shortfall, he said.

“There are multiple manufacturers around the world who are experiencing supply issues at the moment,” Jenrick told the BBC. “It would not be right for me to pin blame on any one manufacturer, factory or country. That is not the case.”

Dr. Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said the short-term disruption in supplies could have knock-on effects that last for months, including potential delays in lifting COVID-19 restrictions.