UK spares key workers quarantine as staff shortages bite

Johnson said he understood people’s frustration, but urged them to “stick with the program.”

“We do need to use the tools that we have. Self-isolation is the one that we’ve got. I urge people to do it,” he said.

Those notified by the app aren’t legally required to self-isolate. And there have been reports that people have deleted the app from their phones. The app’s contact tracing function can also be turned off.

Britain removed most remaining pandemic restrictions, including mandatory mask rules and capacity limits, on July 19, despite several weeks of rising infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

Despite that easing, cases have fallen for six straight days, with Monday’s figure of 24,950 confirmed infections down more than a third from the figure a week earlier. Scientists said the decline could reflect the end of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, which drew crowds to games, pubs and parties, and the recent end of the school year for most pupils.

Britain has also given 70% of adults both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

But authorities caution that the impact of the end of restrictions on July 19 hasn't yet been felt in the figures.